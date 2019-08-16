Frida Aasen Torches Internet With Silver Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen did her best to torch the internet Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping silver bikini shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the great shot wearing a silver two-piece top and a floppy hat. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and simply captioned it, “Vibe all summer.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking a black bikini.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss.

