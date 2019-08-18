Alessandra Ambrosio Lights Up Instagram With Swimsuit Picture
Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t disappoint in a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.
The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself in a red one-piece, and this one isn’t too tough to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Her fans also seemed to agree with my assessment of the situation because the spicy snap has north of 75,000 likes, which is a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. My guess is you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s one of the best shots we’re going to see on the internet today, and that’s saying a lot. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Alessandra knows how to bring the heat online, and there’s no doubt about it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram