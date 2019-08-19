Khloé Kardashian Shares Sexy Bikini Pic On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian shared a bikini photo from her vacation this summer Sunday.

Kardashian shared a photo wearing a light blue swimsuit and showing off her toned body. (RELATED: Arianny Celeste Posts Amazing Bikini Picture On Instagram)

“This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul,” Kardashian captioned the photo on social media.

Family and friends immediately commented praising her fit body.

“You look soooo good! Major Goals,” Kim Kardashian commented. (RELATED: Barbara Fialho Wears Yellow Bikini In Stunning Instagram Picture)

“You are a GODDESS,” Khloé’s mom Kris Jenner responded.

Larsa Pippen, Paris Hilton and Ashley Graham also sent the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star love with fire emojis.

Khloé has recently had a rough run after baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods. She seems to have channeled her anger and resentment into her body because she looks extremely fit. (RELATED: Yanet Garcia Posts Wild Photo On Instagram)

Honestly, good for her. The Kardashian/Jenner clan has really gotten into fitness in the past couple years and I think it sets a good example for young girls who follow them.