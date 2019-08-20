Natalie Roser Wears Blue Bra In Scandalous Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Natalie Roser rocked Instagram on Tuesday with a spicy post.

Roser, who has north of a million followers, posted two photos of herself in a blue bra, and it’s not tough on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’m not talking about two normal photos. I’m talking about two absolute bombs for her Instagram followers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a look below. They might be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Roser (@natalie_roser) on Aug 20, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

You’re out of your mind if you’re not a gigantic fan of Roser’s work and her insane skills in the modeling game. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more of her fire pictures. I can promise you’re going to enjoy every single one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Roser (@natalie_roser) on Aug 14, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Roser (@natalie_roser) on Aug 3, 2019 at 9:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Roser (@natalie_roser) on Jul 30, 2019 at 2:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Roser (@natalie_roser) on Jul 24, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT