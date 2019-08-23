Cindy Crawford Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Cindy Crawford did her best to torch the internet Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback bikini shot with her millions of followers.

The 53-year-old supermodel looked absolutely perfect as she posed for the stunning shot wearing a black two-piece suit and high heels while sudsing up for a car wash. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain who the shot was for and simply captioned it, “Summer Friday at the carwash. Photo by @mikaeljansson..” .(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Crawford is known as one of the first supermodels and her social media account is quite the treat with some amazing photos of her past fashion photo shoots and her red carpet appearances over the years. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking a black one-piece suit and looking terrific.

