CJ Perry (Lana) Wears Scandalous Black Outfit In Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

CJ Perry didn’t let her fans down with a recent post on Instagram.

Perry, who goes by the name of Lana in the WWE, posted several snaps of herself in a scandalous black outfit for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her followers seemed to absolutely love them because it took no time at all for the shots to get more than 100,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them all a look below. You’re likely going to enjoy them. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Aug 22, 2019 at 7:35am PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets online these days when it comes to Perry’s content. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She loves impressing her fans with spicy content, and these snaps didn’t disappoint one bit. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Jul 15, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on May 30, 2019 at 3:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on May 28, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT