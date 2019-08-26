Abigail Ratchford Goes Naked In Mind-Boggling Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Abigail Ratchford did her best to nuke Instagram on Monday morning.

Ratchford, who has nine million followers, posted a photo of herself completely naked and only using a cowboy hat to cover up. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In case you were worried this shot might go unnoticed by her fans, I can promise you that it didn't. It got more than 30,000 likes in under an hour.

Give it a look below. You're probably going to be just as shocked as we were here at The Smoke Room.

What is everybody thinking about this saucy post? I'm thinking that's really about as crazy as you can get before you're going to cause some trouble.

Well done, Abigail. Well done. That was an elite performance if I ever saw one. Now, let's all enjoy a few more of her wild posts.

