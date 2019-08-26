Abigail Ratchford Goes Naked In Mind-Boggling Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Abigail Ratchford did her best to nuke Instagram on Monday morning.

Ratchford, who has nine million followers, posted a photo of herself completely naked and only using a cowboy hat to cover up. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In case you were worried this shot might go unnoticed by her fans, I can promise you that it didn’t. It got more than 30,000 likes in under an hour. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re probably going to be just as shocked as we were here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on

What is everybody thinking about this saucy post? I’m thinking that’s really about as crazy as you can get before you’re going to cause some trouble. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Abigail. Well done. That was an elite performance if I ever saw one. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her wild posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Celebrate The Second Amendment With These Gorgeous Gun-Loving Women
The Best Of Instagram Over The Weekend [SLIDESHOW]