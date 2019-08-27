Jasmine Tookes Heats Things Up With Racy Swimsuit Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Jasmine Tookes definitely heated things up Tuesday after she shared a couple of racy blue swimsuit shots on Instagram from her latest travels.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed while strutting her stuff in the teal blue one-piece suit in what looked like a gorgeous desert location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the shot and simply captioned it, “Take me back to this beautiful place.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The lingerie model’s social media account is always incredible with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a series of snaps rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!

 

