Jasmine Tookes Heats Things Up With Racy Swimsuit Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Tookes definitely heated things up Tuesday after she shared a couple of racy blue swimsuit shots on Instagram from her latest travels.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed while strutting her stuff in the teal blue one-piece suit in what looked like a gorgeous desert location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the shot and simply captioned it, “Take me back to this beautiful place.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Aug 27, 2019 at 9:55am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always incredible with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a series of snaps rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Aug 15, 2019 at 12:12pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Aug 13, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jul 14, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jul 9, 2019 at 10:10am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 19, 2019 at 12:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 6, 2019 at 11:50am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 2, 2018 at 10:29am PST