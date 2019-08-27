Vita Sidorkina Wins Day With Topless Shot From Maxim Cover Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Vita Sidorkina hands down won the day Tuesday after Maxim magazine shared a jaw-dropping topless shot of her from its September/October issue.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed wearing only a black leather skirt and nothing else after being selected as the magazine’s cover model for the upcoming issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The caption next to the gorgeous picture read simply, “September/October cover model @vitasidorkina photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Aug 27, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

And here’s the cover shot from the amazing shoot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Aug 13, 2019 at 1:14pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible snaps she’s posted from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a pink one-piece suit and looking great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Jun 4, 2019 at 1:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Sep 7, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Jul 13, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Mar 3, 2018 at 6:09pm PST