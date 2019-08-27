Vita Sidorkina Wins Day With Topless Shot From Maxim Cover Shoot

Vita Sidorkina hands down won the day Tuesday after Maxim magazine shared a jaw-dropping topless shot of her from its September/October issue.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed wearing only a black leather skirt and nothing else after being selected as the magazine’s cover model for the upcoming issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The caption next to the gorgeous picture read simply, “September/October cover model @vitasidorkina photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

And here’s the cover shot from the amazing shoot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible snaps she’s posted from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a pink one-piece suit and looking great.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t-miss!

 

