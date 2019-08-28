Hailey Bieber Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Hailey Bieber hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping white bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 22-year-old supermodel looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the picture wearing a light colored two-piece swimsuit, with a button up shirt and cowboy hat. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the terrific photo was taken and simply captioned it, “missing my morning cup of [coffee].”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Aug 28, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

The model and wife of Justin Bieber’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a yellow snakeskin two-piece suit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Aug 17, 2019 at 4:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Aug 14, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jul 25, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jul 17, 2019 at 10:54am PDT