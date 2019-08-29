Emily DiDonato Heats Things Up With Racy Black Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Emily Di Donato really heated things up Thursday when she shared a gorgeous swimsuit shot from her latest travels around the world.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked terrific rocking the low-cut black one-piece suit during a trip to Croatia. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the jaw-dropping snap and simply captioned it, “Seize the day.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily DiDonato (@emilydidonato) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots, to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her wearing a colorful floral bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily DiDonato (@emilydidonato) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily DiDonato (@emilydidonato) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily DiDonato (@emilydidonato) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily DiDonato (@emilydidonato) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily DiDonato (@emilydidonato) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

The College Football Team With The Most NFL Coaching Experience Is Truly Mind-Blowing
Porn Legend Predicts Massive College Football Upset. Should Anybody Listen To Her Advice?
Celebrate Charlotte McKinney's Birthday With Her Hottest Looks
Surfing Superstar Crushes The Beach In A Bikini During Vacation