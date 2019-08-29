Gigi Hadid Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot For Vogue Brazil

share on facebook tweet this

Gigi Hadid absolutely won the day Thursday when Vogue Brazil shared their latest cover shot of the model posing topless for the September issue.

The 24-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked stunning in the black-and-white cover shot of her wearing no top, fishnet tights, a black cap and gold necklace.

The magazine didn't have to explain much about the great snap with a caption that read in part, "#VogueBrasil cover for the third time, the American shows why she is considered one of the most important tops[models] of her generation in shooting with @ pedrosales_1 fashion edition," per google translate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Brasil (@voguebrasil) on Aug 29, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

Check out another great picture from the upcoming issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Brasil (@voguebrasil) on Aug 29, 2019 at 5:00am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 30, 2019 at 4:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 29, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 15, 2019 at 8:00pm PDT