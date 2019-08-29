Gigi Hadid Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot For Vogue Brazil

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Gigi Hadid absolutely won the day Thursday when Vogue Brazil shared their latest cover shot of the model posing topless for the September issue.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning in the black-and-white cover shot of her wearing no top, fishnet tights, a black cap and gold necklace. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great snap with a caption that read in part, “#VogueBrasil cover for the third time, the American shows why she is considered one of the most important tops[models] of her generation in shooting with @ pedrosales_1 fashion edition,” per google translate. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

Check out another great picture from the upcoming issue. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black bikini.

 

