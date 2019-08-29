Rose Bertram Wears Bikini-Top In Great Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Rose Bertram had a good time on Instagram with a recent post.

Bertram, who is one of the most popular women on the site, posted a photo of herself relaxing in a bikini-top, and it’s not difficult to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the spicy shot, “Golden hour.” That’s certainly one way to describe this unreal picture from Bertram! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below, and let us know what you think in the comments! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Aug 28, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT

It’s never a bad thing whenever Bertram is out here dropping bikini bombs for all of her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She might not pop off very often online, but it’s always great whenever she does. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Jul 26, 2019 at 9:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Jul 25, 2019 at 2:35pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Jul 24, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Jul 22, 2019 at 12:55pm PDT