Robin Holzken Heats Things Up With Orange Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Robin Holzken definitely heated things up Friday after Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine shared a terrific bikini shot of her.

The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked fantastic as she posed wearing a bright orange two-piece swimsuit for the jaw-dropping 2019 shoot taken in Kenya.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the post and simply captioned it, “from @robinholzken!”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking blue lingerie and looking amazing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Shocking New Study Reveals If Women Like Overweight Men. Are The Results A Sign Of America's Decline?
Tennessee Titans Running Back Rips Off Incredible 99-Yard Touchdown Run
Check Out What Happens When Gladys Knight Sings The 'Star Spangled Banner' At Super Bowl LIII
Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90