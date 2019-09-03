Alexis Ren Wears Bikini In Amazing Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Alexis Ren torched down Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

Ren, who is one of the most popular models in the whole game, posted a photo of herself in a tiny black bikini, and it won’t disappoint you. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans also seemed to love it because it’s currently got more than 575,000 likes, which is simply a mind-boggling amount. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself how amazing you think this shot is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Sep 2, 2019 at 1:11pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s as elite as it’s ever going to get on Instagram when it comes to Alexis Ren. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Alexis. Outstanding performance! Now, let’s take a gander at a few more of her great posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Aug 24, 2019 at 10:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Jul 20, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Jul 16, 2019 at 12:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Jun 19, 2019 at 2:17pm PDT