Holly Sonders Posts Great Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Holly Sonders recently brought a little heat on Instagram with a swimsuit picture.

Sonders, who is one of the most impressive women on the social media platform, posted a shot of herself in a blue one-piece, and it’s not too bad. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, is it the spiciest shot we’ve ever seen out of her? Not even close, but I can guarantee you’ll still want to see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below, and decide for yourself how great you think this picture from Sonders is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Sonders is out here producing this kind of content for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and it’s not up for debate. When she decides to cut loose, you better just watch out. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram
NBA Superstar Spotted With Brunette Bombshell
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]