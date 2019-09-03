Jennifer Lopez Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jennifer Lopez hands down won the day Tuesday after she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest travels.

The 50-year-old pop singer looked amazing as she posed for the great snap rocking a white and gold one-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the incredible picture and simply captioned it, “St.Tropez 2019.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 3, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

The “Hustlers” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a red one-piece suit while soaking up some sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 18, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 2, 2019 at 9:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 11, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in InStyle magazine that are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 31, 2019 at 5:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 31, 2018 at 9:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 31, 2018 at 9:44am PDT