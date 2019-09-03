Paige VanZant Drops Awesome Bikini Pictures On Instagram From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Paige VanZant didn’t hold back at all with a recent Instagram post.

The UFC sensation posted several bikini photos of herself from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and every single one is great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the spicy snaps, “Kill them with success and bury them with a smile.” Couldn’t agree more, Paige. Couldn’t agree more. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give all the shots a look below. You’re going to like them a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Aug 31, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

It never gets old watching VanZant tear down the internet like it’s going out of style. She’s one of the best in the game at dropping fire content. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might need a little more proof, I suggest you take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Jul 31, 2019 at 3:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Jul 6, 2019 at 5:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Jun 1, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT