Tanya Mityushina Shares Impressive Bikini Picture On Instagram
Tanya Mityushina gave her fans a treat with a recent shot on Instagram.
The Russian-born superstar posted a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini, and this one might have you wanting to look more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We know fire content when we see it here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do, and there’s no question this one from Mityushina is up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look, and see if you think this is one of her better posts. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I think we can all agree that’s the definition of a great post from Tanya, and there’s really no other way to sum it up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She never lets her fans down or disappoints, and that’s why she’s so incredibly popular on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram