Anne De Paula Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Anne De Paula hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the shot with her back to the camera wearing a green thong two-piece swimsuit from her appearance in the magazine.. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great pictured and simply captioned it, “Still not over this trip to Kenya with @si_swimsuit.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing an animal-print one-piece suit and looking terrific.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram