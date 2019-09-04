Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Black Bikini Top From Jaw-Dropping Cover Spread

share on facebook tweet this

Jennifer Aniston proved once again that she has found the fountain of youth as she stunned in a variety of jaw-dropping shots for her latest magazine cover spread.

The 50-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing as she posed for one snap rocking a black bikini top. In another, she sports a low-cut white and blue striped tank and looks sensational for the October issue of InStyle magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine captioned one of the great pictures, “Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she’s stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favorite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the ’60s and ’70s.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Luckily for us, all five of the covers have been posted. Check the rest out!

The “Horrible Bosses” star always looks incredible as has been noted before. Here are some of the shots from her shoot with Elle magazine shared in December.

She truly always looks amazing. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks over the years here and let us know if you agree!