Candice Swanepoel Wears Revealing Outfit In Maxim Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Candice Swanepoel destroyed Instagram with a recent picture.

In a photo posted by MAXIM, the superstar model rocked an insanely revealing outfit, and was braless for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Of all the things we’ve seen out of Swanepoel, I can guarantee you this one might be the most scandalous that we’ve seen in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to absolutely love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

You know you’re in for a wild time online whenever Swanepoel is out here dropping this kind of heat for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Candice. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Outstanding 'Yellowstone' News Gets Announced. Here's How Many More Seasons Fans Can Expect Of The Show
Baker Mayfield Epically Chugs A Beer. The Video Is Pure America
Ricky Gervais: 'There's Never Been A Better Time To Wind People Up'
Lyna Perez Drops Fire Bikini Photo On Instagram For Her Fans