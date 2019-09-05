Ellie Goulding Shows Off Sexy Bikini Body During Honeymoon Trip

share on facebook tweet this

Singer Ellie Goulding shared a photo showing off her bikini body on her Instagram.

Goulding, 32, posted a picture of herself on a beach to her Instagram story Thursday while celebrating her honeymoon after marrying boyfriend Caspar Jopling, according to a report published by People.

Not only is the view in this photo breathtaking, but so is Goulding. Her navy blue bikini clearly shows off her abs. We don’t get many sexy photos like this of the “Love Me Like You Do” singer, so this was a pleasant surprise. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Ellie Goulding)

She should show off more often. (RELATED: Rose Bertram Drops Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram)

We did get a little sneak peek at Goulding’s really hot body when she posted saying her album “Delirium” had hit two billion streams. The singer posted a series of photos where she was just wearing a fur coat with nothing underneath.

Goulding is so beautiful, but nobody ever talks about it. She needs more recognition. So here’s some more of her posts that show off just how stunning she actually is. (RELATED: Rosanna Arkle Wears Black Lingerie In Spicy Instagram Picture)

I hope we get to see more from Goulding soon.