Alexina Graham Wears Black Bra In Stunning Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Alexina Graham lit Instagram on fire with a recent post.

Graham, who has one of the best Instagram feeds in the game, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bra in the spicy snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She also wasn’t alone in the picture. Not only was she not alone, but she was joined by Barbara Palvin in the awesome snap! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself how great you think it is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Sep 5, 2019 at 10:22am PDT

Is it just us here at The Smoke Room or does everybody else also think Graham has been on an unreal tear lately on Instagram? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s just cutting loose left and right every time we log on. She’s a star and there’s no doubt about it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Aug 22, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Aug 9, 2019 at 5:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Jul 19, 2019 at 6:31am PDT