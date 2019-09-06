Nina Agdal Goes Topless In Maxim Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Agdal lit up Instagram in a recent post.

Agdal, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, went topless in a picture posted by Maxim on the site. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the incredibly scandalous post. I think it’ll be obvious why once you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You’re going to be blown away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Sep 5, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT

You know it’s going to be an amazing time on Instagram whenever Agdal is out here dropping topless shots for her fans. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s one of the best in the game, and there’s no debate about it. All she knows how to do is bring the heat. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Aug 16, 2019 at 6:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 29, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 11, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 5, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT