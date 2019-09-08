Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture
Alessandra Ambrosio went nuclear on Instagram with a recent post.
The Brazilian-born superstar model posted a photo of herself topless, and this might be one of the craziest photos we’ve seen from her in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We all know Ambrosio can cut loose on Instagram, but it never hurts to get a reminder. That’s exactly what she accomplished with this shot. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to like it a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as far as you can go online before you start crossing some lines. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Alessandra. Well done. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her spicy pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram