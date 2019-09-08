Britney Spears Lights Up Instagram With Great Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Britney Spears dominated Instagram with a Sunday post.

The singing superstar posted two photos of herself in a white outfit, and neither one is too difficult to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans also really seemed to love the shots because it didn’t take much time at all for them to generate thousands of likes in a matter of minutes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a look below. They might be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 8, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

Spears doesn’t always drop down from the top rope with unreal content, but it never hurts at all whenever she does. That much is for sure. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more of her golden posts. My guess is you’ll like them all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 28, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 21, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 28, 2019 at 6:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 13, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT