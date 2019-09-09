Genevieve Morton Posts Incredible Bikini Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Genevieve Morton gave her fans a show with a recent post on Instagram.

The star model posted a video of herself wearing a skimpy bikini, and this one might be the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s probably why it didn’t take long at all to get thousands and thousands of views from her followers around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Sep 6, 2019 at 11:38am PDT

You’d have to be blind to not like what Morton brings to the table when it comes to her skills on Instagram. She’s without a doubt elite. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody might need some more proof, you can take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Aug 29, 2019 at 1:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Aug 4, 2019 at 12:31pm PDT