Lindsey Pelas Wears Skimpy Bikini In Crazy Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Lindsey Pelas melted down Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

Pelas, who has north of nine million followers, posted a shot of herself wearing a skimpy red bikini for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Out of all the stuff we’ve seen out of Pelas lately, there’s no question at all that this one is right up there with the best of it all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, but be warned this one is very scandalous. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as far as you can go online before you push it past the limits. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, dropping bombs online is what Pelas does best. Well done, Lindsey. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Elle Johnson Celebrates National Signing Day With Wild Outfit
Olivia Brower Drops Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Bikini Picture On Instagram
Detroit Lions Open The Season In Embarrassing Fashion. Does This One Coach Need To Be Fired Immediately For His Bonehead Timeout?
Karin Hart's Bikini Can't Get Much Smaller [PHOTO]