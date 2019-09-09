Sara Underwood Shares Scandalous Bikini Pictures On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sara Underwood melted down Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

Underwood, who is one of the most popular women on the sites, posted a pair of photos of herself in a pink bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the most scandalous shot we’ve ever seen out of Underwood on Instagram? No, but it’s still one you’re going to want to see. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s bound to brighten up your day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

Watching Underwood burn down Instagram is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. She’s without a doubt a major star. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she lit the web on fire. You’re going to enjoy them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

