Bre Tiesi Shares Impressive Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Bre Tiesi didn’t let her fans down with a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.

Tiesi, who is one of the most popular models on the site, posted a photo of herself in a light blue bikini, and this one is the definition of sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and there’s no question at all that this one is up to our standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be stunned. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on Sep 9, 2019 at 6:07pm PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of Tiesi’s content on Instagram. You clearly just don’t know great photos when you see them. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s one of the best in the game, and there’s no doubt about it. Here are a few more examples for all of you to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on Sep 4, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on Aug 24, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on Aug 23, 2019 at 12:36pm PDT