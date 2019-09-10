Victoria’s Secret Model Joan Smalls Heats Things Up With Racy Black And White Shot
Joan Smalls did her very best Tuesday to torch the internet when she posted a racy shot on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.
The 31-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for picture braless wearing a black mini-skirt and jacket that was left unzipped down to the waist.
She didn't explain much about the revealing black and white shot and simply captioned it, "So happy to be the new face of the campaign along with these stunners."
The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including a terrific colorful bikini shot.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
