Emily Sears Drops Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram
Emily Sears gave her fans a bit of a show on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.
Sears, who has just under five million followers, posted a photo of herself in a revealing bikini, and this one is bound to have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Her fans also really seemed to love the unbelievably spicy snap because it currently has just under 75,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give the snap a look below. My guess is that you’ll like it a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Sears is out here dropping some prime content like the picture above for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Of course, none of us should be too surprised. Bringing the heat is what she does best. Check out a few more examples below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram