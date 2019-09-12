Jasmine Tookes Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture
Jasmine Tookes did her best to nuke Instagram early Thursday morning.
The Brazilian-born star posted a photo of herself topless in the shower, and this one might be more than enough to put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Just how popular was this spicy picture with her fans? Well, it generated north of 17,000 likes in a few moments. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
If that doesn’t set the bar high, then I don’t know what would. Give it a look below, but be warned that it’s insane. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as wild as you can get on Instagram before you start crossing some serious lines. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Jasmine! Well done. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her golden pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram