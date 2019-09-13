Kylie Jenner Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Nude Shot For Playboy

share on facebook tweet this

Kylie Jenner did her best to torch the internet Friday in a series of lingerie and nude shots posted by Playboy magazine from its Pleasure issue.

The 22-year-old reality star looked amazing as she posed for one shot wearing not a stitch of clothing and barely covering her body with a wet bed sheet. In another, that can be seen here, she posed wearing red lace lingerie.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The caption next to one of the stunning posts reads simply, “Kylie by Travis Tap the link in our bio to order #ThePleasureIssue On newsstands 9/17 Photographed by @sashasamsonova.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playboy (@playboy) on Sep 13, 2019 at 6:13am PDT

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unbelievable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking a black bikini top and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 17, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 13, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in GQ magazine that are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT