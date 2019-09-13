Kylie Jenner Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Nude Shot For Playboy
Kylie Jenner did her best to torch the internet Friday in a series of lingerie and nude shots posted by Playboy magazine from its Pleasure issue.
The 22-year-old reality star looked amazing as she posed for one shot wearing not a stitch of clothing and barely covering her body with a wet bed sheet. In another, that can be seen here, she posed wearing red lace lingerie.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The caption next to one of the stunning posts reads simply, “Kylie by Travis Tap the link in our bio to order #ThePleasureIssue On newsstands 9/17 Photographed by @sashasamsonova.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unbelievable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking a black bikini top and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in GQ magazine that are can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram