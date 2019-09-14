Hailey Bieber Wears Revealing Outfit In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Hailey Bieber brought a bit of heat to Instagram with a recent post.

The star model, who is married to Justin Bieber, posted a photo of herself in a revealing shirt, and this one is pretty awesome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the most revealing snap we’ve ever seen out of her? Not even close, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to want to miss. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re likely going to enjoy what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Sep 13, 2019 at 6:40pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this post? Again, it’s not the craziest shot we’ve ever seen from Bieber, but it’s still a solid post. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more times she burned the internet up with fire content. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Aug 28, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jul 25, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jul 17, 2019 at 10:54am PDT