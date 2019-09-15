Josephine Skriver Wears Lingerie In Instagram Picture To Support The Raiders
Josephine Skriver showed off a ton of skin on Instagram to show her support for the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
The Danish-born model posted a photo of herself wearing black lingerie and an Oakland hat ahead of the Raiders/Chiefs game this afternoon. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Her fans seemed to be in agreement with her decision to rock with the Raiders because the photo got more than 25,000 likes in a few minutes.
Give it a look below. It's going to shock you.
Watching Skriver tear up Instagram and post sexy photos to support the Raiders is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room.
We're all about women and football. It's always a win for America whenever those two things come together.
