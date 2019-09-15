Josephine Skriver Wears Lingerie In Instagram Picture To Support The Raiders

share on facebook tweet this

Josephine Skriver showed off a ton of skin on Instagram to show her support for the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

The Danish-born model posted a photo of herself wearing black lingerie and an Oakland hat ahead of the Raiders/Chiefs game this afternoon.

Her fans seemed to be in agreement with her decision to rock with the Raiders because the photo got more than 25,000 likes in a few minutes.

Give it a look below. It's going to shock you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Sep 15, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

Watching Skriver tear up Instagram and post sexy photos to support the Raiders is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room.

We're all about women and football. It's always a win for America whenever those two things come together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Aug 28, 2019 at 5:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 28, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jun 27, 2019 at 7:27am PDT