Sara Underwood Wears Bikini In Stunning Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Underwood didn’t hold back at all with a recent post on Instagram.

The internet star dropped two photos of herself in a maroon bikini, and these two snaps are the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans also seemed to agree with my assessment of the situation because they currently have north of 85,000 likes, which is an absurd amount. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a look below. They’re likely going to brighten up your day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 14, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

It’s never a bad thing when Underwood drops down from the top rope to shock and stun her followers around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s one of the most talented women in the game, and there’s plenty of evidence to back up that statement. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Aug 26, 2019 at 12:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jul 24, 2019 at 5:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jun 16, 2019 at 10:26am PDT