Bella Hadid Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Hadid did her very best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram from her latest magazine shoot.

The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing no top at all and only long black satin gloves for The Pop magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the racy snap and simply captioned it, “Me n Hugo. My Fckin idol @hugocomte @thepopmag.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Sep 17, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Aug 19, 2019 at 6:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jul 31, 2019 at 6:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jul 28, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jul 17, 2019 at 1:56pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Nov 10, 2018 at 7:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Nov 10, 2018 at 7:56am PST