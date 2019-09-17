Bella Hadid Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Bella Hadid did her very best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram from her latest magazine shoot.

The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing no top at all and only long black satin gloves for The Pop magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the racy snap and simply captioned it, “Me n Hugo. My Fckin idol @hugocomte @thepopmag.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@bellahadid) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@bellahadid) on

