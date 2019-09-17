Brittney Palmer Drops Impressive Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Brittney Palmer didn’t disappoint at all with a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.

The UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit, and she wasn’t alone in this scandalous shot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Arianny Celeste was also with her, and I can guarantee you’ll want to see this one. It’s outrageously impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I’ll be stunned if you don’t like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Sep 15, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

Palmer is known for bringing the heat online with scandalous posts, and she didn’t disappoint one bit with this one. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Brittney. Well done. Now, here are a few more of her great photos for all of you to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Aug 29, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Aug 22, 2019 at 9:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:59am PDT