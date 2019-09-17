Kelly Gale Burns Down Instagram With Insane Bikini Picture
Kelly Gale burned up Instagram with an absurd Tuesday picture.
The Swedish-born sensation, who is a gigantic hit here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in an orange bikini, and it’s absolutely insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We all know what Gale is capable of on Instagram when it comes to dropping fire content for her fans. It’s not a secret at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
However, it never hurts to get a reminder, and that’s exactly what she accomplished with this shot. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re in for an exciting time online whenever Gale is out here posting bikini photos like the one above. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
For anybody who needs some more proof of her greatness, here are a few more of her unbelievable pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram