Shanina Shaik Burns Up Instagram In Crazy Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Shanina Shaik did her best to nuke the internet in a recent picture from Maxim on Instagram.

The star model, who is from Australia, wore an insanely scandalous outfit in the spicy photo, and this one might put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how great is it? Well, I find it hard to believe you’ll find too many other photos out there today that are much better. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and judge it for yourself. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Sep 17, 2019 at 6:46am PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets online before you start crossing some lines on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done Shaik. Well done. She’s a grade-A talent, and that’s not even up for debate. It’s just true. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Aug 9, 2019 at 4:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Aug 10, 2019 at 7:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Aug 6, 2019 at 9:36am PDT