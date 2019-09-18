Gigi Hadid Wins Day In Jaw-Dropping Black Lingerie Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Gigi Hadid hands down won the day Wednesday after pictures surfaced of her rocking a black lingerie outfit from the runway.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she strutted her stuff backstage in a sheer black body suit, with a sheer black bra and matching underwear with black tights and gloves at last week’s Savage X Fenty Show in Brooklyn, New York. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Gigi’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one black-and-white photo of her posing topless for a recent cover of Vogue Brazil.(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 29, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 28, 2019 at 11:07am PDT