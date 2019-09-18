Gigi Hadid Wins Day In Jaw-Dropping Black Lingerie Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Gigi Hadid hands down won the day Wednesday after pictures surfaced of her rocking a black lingerie outfit from the runway.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she strutted her stuff backstage in a sheer black body suit, with a sheer black bra and matching underwear with black tights and gloves at last week’s Savage X Fenty Show in Brooklyn, New York. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

A model poses onstage during Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Gigi’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one black-and-white photo of her posing topless for a recent cover of Vogue Brazil.(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

