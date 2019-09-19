Hailey Clauson Wears Skimpy Bikini In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video On Instagram
Hailey Clauson didn’t disappoint her fans in a recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram post.
The superstar model rocked a tiny bikini in the stunning video for her fans, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw something that was this good out of Clauson. I don’t think anybody thought she lost a step, but this video should erase any doubt. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a watch below. You’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s 100% a golden post, and you’re simply wrong if you disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her pictures. They’re great! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram