Paige VanZant Wears Black Bra In Stunning Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Paige VanZant lit up Instagram with a recent spicy picture.

VanZant, who is a gigantic hit in the UFC and here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bra for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It might not be the wildest shot we’ve ever seen from the fan favorite, but there’s still no doubt it’ll be one of the best things you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. I’m guessing you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Sep 19, 2019 at 2:36pm PDT

Watching VanZant burn down Instagram on a regular basis is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. It never gets old. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s got rare talent, and it’s why we enjoy her Instagram so much. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Aug 31, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Jun 1, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on May 10, 2019 at 6:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on May 8, 2019 at 4:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on May 8, 2019 at 11:57am PDT