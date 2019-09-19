Rihanna’s Star-Studded Lingerie Fashion Show Heading To Amazon Prime
Rihanna’s star-studded lingerie fashion show from this month’s New York Fashion week is coming to Amazon Prime Video this Friday.
The 31-year-old singer's second show for her lingerie line titled "Savage X Fenty" will premiere September 20th, according to Rollingstone magazine in a piece published Thursday.
“Strap in and get your TV ready!! 3 days til the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW. Get with your friends and watch it only on @primevideo this Friday, SEPT 20th,” the “Diamonds” hitmaker tweeted, along with a sneak peek at the show.
Strap in and get your TV ready!! 3 days til the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW. Get with your friends and watch it only on @primevideo this Friday, SEPT 20th! pic.twitter.com/P0vJtZDRzh
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 17, 2019
Pictures/clips have surfaced of super models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, and more, rocking the sexy and racy looks from the show.
Big name celebrities like Halsey, DJ Khaled, Big Sean and more, will perform in the show along with, of course, Rihanna.
According to the outlet:
It will also feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the fashion show. The launch of show on Amazon Prime Video coincides with the Fenty’s new Fall/Winter 2019 collection going on sale via Amazon Fashion.
We can hardly wait!