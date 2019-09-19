Rihanna’s Star-Studded Lingerie Fashion Show Heading To Amazon Prime

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Rihanna’s star-studded lingerie fashion show from this month’s New York Fashion week is coming to Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

The 31-year-old singer’s second show for her lingerie line titled “Savage X Fenty” will premiere September 20th, according to Rollingstone magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

“Strap in and get your TV ready!! 3 days til the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW. Get with your friends and watch it only on @primevideo this Friday, SEPT 20th,” the “Diamonds” hitmaker tweeted, along with a sneak peek at the show.

Pictures/clips have surfaced of super models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, and more, rocking the sexy and racy looks from the show . (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Check them out!

 

A model poses onstage during Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Big name celebrities like Halsey, DJ Khaled, Big Sean and more, will perform in the show along with, of course, Rihanna.

According to the outlet:

It will also feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the fashion show. The launch of show on Amazon Prime Video coincides with the Fenty’s new Fall/Winter 2019 collection going on sale via Amazon Fashion.

We can hardly wait!

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

