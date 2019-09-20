Haley Kalil Torches Internet With Racy Topless Shot From Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Haley Kalil did her very best to torch the internet Friday when she shared a racy topless shot from her rookie swimsuit shoot.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the photo wearing no top at all with a rainbow-colored necklace and black bikini bottoms.

She didn't have to explain much about this terrific snap and simply captioned it, "Currently daydreaming about one of the best days of my life…. shooting my rookie spread for @si_swimsuit love you fam. From lab nerd to model… you started this whole adventure for me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Sep 20, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

The swimsuit model's social media account is truly incredible with some amazing pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Sep 3, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Aug 17, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Aug 12, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jul 28, 2019 at 1:37pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jun 3, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on May 5, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Nov 8, 2018 at 3:36pm PST