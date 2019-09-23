Hailey Bieber Wears Revealing Outfit In Maxim Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Maxim recently shared an absurd photo of Hailey Beiber on Instagram.

The popular publication dropped a shot of the star model in a revealing mesh outfit, and it’s utterly insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

There’s a reason why the photo quickly generated thousands and thousands of likes, and it’s not because she covered up. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

It’s because it’s an absolutely wild photo. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Sep 22, 2019 at 5:53am PDT

Hailey Bieber is one of the best in the game when it comes to burning up the internet on a regular basis for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Her Instagram feed is a nonstop stream of golden content. Here are a few more outstanding examples! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Sep 15, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Aug 28, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jul 25, 2019 at 11:46am PDT