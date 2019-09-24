Brooks Nader Wears Tiny Bikini In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Brooks Nader set Instagram on fire in a recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit video.

The popular model wore a silver bikini in the video, and this one is without a doubt the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s also a great reminder that Nader is one of the best in the game when it comes to melting Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Sep 24, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Nader is out here dropping this kind of heat for her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might need a little more proof of her greatness, I suggest you take a glance below at a few more golden posts from Nader. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on May 20, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jun 9, 2019 at 9:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jun 6, 2019 at 7:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jun 3, 2019 at 10:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on May 9, 2019 at 3:26pm PDT