Ireland Baldwin Posts Sexy Bikini Pics While ‘Gardening’ On Instagram

Model Ireland Baldwin shared a revealing photo to her Instagram on Monday.

Baldwin, 23, posted a posed photo of herself working in her garden in just a plunging one-piece bikini, according to a report published by Page Six.

The model jokingly captioned the photo, “‘Gardening.'”

Clearly, Baldwin was not actually gardening on Monday, but she needed a nice place to pose for these amazing photos.

In the photos, the “Grudge Match” actress is wearing a low-cut one-piece designed by Myraswim. The suit retails for $180 and is described as an 80s/90s style swimsuit by the designer. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Poses Nude For Famous PETA Campaign)

This isn’t the first time we have seen revealing photos from Baldwin shared on her Instagram. Earlier this month, the model posted a shot of her topless wearing brown corduroy pants.

Over the summer, we got multiple bikini photos including two posts of a black strappy two-piece and a pink crocheted swimsuit.

Baldwin looks absolutely amazing in all of these photos. She’s very confident in herself and it shows. I wouldn’t be surprised if we keep seeing shots like this of the model. She definitely knows how to work the camera.